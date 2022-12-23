Key changes to Universal Credit and other benefits next year

Universal Credit may be available to Britons on low incomes and is a vital source of income for many, particularly as prices for everyday essentials have vastly increased this year. Cost of living payments were sent out this year to millions of Britons on benefits and more have been announced for 2023.

Benefit payments to increase

Benefits, including Universal Credit, will increase from April 2023 by 10.1 percent, in line with the September figure for inflation.

This will provide a payment boost of around £600 a year for the average family on Universal Credit.

The new Universal Credit rates coming in next year will mean monthly payments will go up to:

Single under 25: £292.11

Single 25 or over: £368.74

Joint claimants both under 25: £458.51

Joint claimants, one or both 25 or over: £578.82.

READ MORE: State pension forecast: Online tool shows how you might be able to increase amount