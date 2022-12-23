Key changes to Universal Credit and other benefits next year

Universal Credit may be available to Britons on low incomes and is a vital source of income for many, particularly as prices for everyday essentials have vastly increased this year. Cost of living payments were sent out this year to millions of Britons on benefits and more have been announced for 2023.
Benefit payments to increase
Benefits, including Universal Credit, will increase from April 2023 by 10.1 percent, in line with the September figure for inflation.
This will provide a payment boost of around £600 a year for the average family on Universal Credit.
The new Universal Credit rates coming in next year will mean monthly payments will go up to:
- Single under 25: £292.11
- Single 25 or over: £368.74
- Joint claimants both under 25: £458.51
- Joint claimants, one or both 25 or over: £578.82.
Benefit cap to increase
The benefit cap is a limit on the total amount of benefit a person can get, and this also increasing by 10.1 percent.
The cap applies to most Britons aged 16 or over who have not reached the state pension age, which is currently 66.
The cap will increase from £20,000 to £22,020 a year for families across the UK and from £23,000 to £25,323 for families in Greater London.
Single adults will see the cap increase from £13,400 to £14,753 nationally and from £15,410 to £16,967 in Greater London.
Benefit payments that count towards the benefit cap include:
- Universal Credit
- Bereavement Allowance
- Child Benefit
- Child Tax Credit
- Employment and Support Allowance
- Housing Benefit
- Incapacity Benefit
- Income Support
- Jobseeker’s Allowance
- Maternity Allowance
- Severe Disablement Allowance
- Widowed Parent’s Allowance (or Widowed Mother’s Allowance or Widow’s Pension if a person started getting it before April 9, 2001).
People on legacy benefits to be moved to Universal Credit
People on old-style benefits, such as income-based Jobseekers Allowance and Working Tax Credit, will be moved to Universal Credit in 2023 and 2024.
The process is known as managed migration with claimants to be contacted about how it will work.
People may be moved automatically to Universal Credit if they report a change in their circumstances, such as changing their address or starting a new job.
Work rules change
The Government has tightened the rules requiring benefits claimants to look for work, affecting some 120,000 people.
From January 2023, those earning the equivalent of over 15 hours per week at the National Living Wage but less than full-time hours will have to look for more or better paid work.
This is an increase from the current threshold, at 12 hours. A person can find out what their requirements when it comes to looking for work, in their Claimant Commitment.
