King Charles breaks tradition with first Christmas speech as

As Charles is the father of both William and Harry and expressed a deep love for both during his first speech as monarch back in September, the King likely wants to keep the focus on other matters.

However, this Christmas speech could also be a nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as it was in St George’s Chapel where the two married back in 2018.

Meghan walked down the aisle in a custom-made Givenchy dress to marry Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Other royals who have married in the historic chapel include Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, as well as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.