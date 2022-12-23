King facing ‘trouble’ as he navigates future after Sussex criticism





King Charles III has been warned he will be in “real trouble” should he fail to contain the fallout of the allegations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made against the Royal Family. In their new Netflix documentary, the Duke of Sussex accused his brother’s aides of negatively briefing the press against him in the run-up to his departure from the institution. Royal author Christopher Andersen noted swipes at the Prince of Wales could be interpreted as attacks on the monarchy itself, resulting in the need for swift damage control to protect the institution.

Mr Andersen said: “I think any attack on William is going to be seen, because William is the heir, as an attack on the monarchy, an attack on Charles. “And Charles is the person who’s got to keep this whole thing together. “If this dog and pony show known as the monarchy is going to continue to thrive it’s only going to be because of Charles’ ability to navigate all of it. “If he can’t, I think they’re in real trouble and it’s very, very damaging to the reputation of the monarchy.” JUST IN: Princess Eugenie’s New York rental apartment cost a whooping £6000 per month

But he also warned attempts to offer the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an olive branch with an invite to his coronation next year could be ignored. Speaking to Royally US, Mr Andersen added: “I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We’re looking at the coronation coming up – I would’ve said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend. “Now I’m beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They’re going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals. “You wouldn’t blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry ‘making other side much more believable’ with pivotal Netflix mistake

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales will likely spend a few days at the Norfolk residence with their three children as they do almost every year. Princess Anne and husband Timothy Laurence are also set to attend and will be joined by Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to spend their fourth Christmas away from the UK with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The couple spent their first holiday season as a family in Canada during the six-week royal duty break that preceded the announcement of their departure from the institution in 2019. They have since celebrated Christmas at their California home of Montecito, where the Duchess of Sussex’s mother is also likely to spend time with the couple.