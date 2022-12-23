Klopp responds to Carragher’s ‘outrageous’ Liverpool takeover





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out on the club’s takeover process after Jamie Carragher claimed that the Reds need an ‘outrageous’ amount of investment in the summer. Klopp and co find themselves some way behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with their efforts to close the gap set to resume against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Liverpool went close to an unprecedented silverware quadruple last season but fell at the last hurdle in the Premier League and the Champions League. After a frugal summer compared to many of their rivals, they currently sit sixth in the table and 15 points off top spot. Major changes could soon unfold between the scenes as the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are set to welcome new investment. Whether that signifies a partnership or a full sale remains to be seen but Liverpool supporters are hoping that it will give Klopp the backing he needs to keep pace with the division’s big hitters. Speaking ahead of the Reds’ defeat to Manchester City on Thursday night, Carragher told Sky Sports: “It’s interesting whether it’s a sale or an investment. I think there’s no doubt that Jurgen Klopp has said to Liverpool’s owners ‘I need £200m-£250million to spend in the summer’. DON’T MISS: Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes makes Raphinha transfer confession – ‘Would give everything’

“That sounds like an outrageous figure but that’s what Manchester United and Chelsea spent last summer. So these are the figures that the teams Liverpool are competing with are spending.” Klopp was asked to address those comments during Friday’s press conference, to which he said: “It’s Christmas, yes?! I’m not against investment, that’s clear, but we will see what the future brings. I’m still convinced it will be good and right for us. In the moment we have to sort the situation, nothing to do with any kind of future investment.” READ MORE: Benfica ‘reject £88m mystery proposal’ for Liverpool transfer target Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool spent less than £100m on transfers during the summer, with the vast majority of their outlay going on former Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan made headlines for the wrong reasons on Thursday as he missed a trio of high-quality chances in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Manchester City that saw them dumped out of the Carabao Cup. Klopp is thought to be pushing to sign Borussia Dortmund and England sensation Jude Bellingham but, with any prospective move set to go through next summer, he may wish to address squad deficiencies in January. Not wishing to look too far ahead, the German also addressed the task they face against Unai Emery’s Villa on Boxing Day.

“I think what you can expect is Unai stands for a specific type of football,” he added. “He did an incredible job at Villarreal. Of course we don’t know tactically what to expect but we have an idea and we will try to cause them problems. “We are really excited and really happy to go again. The players are back from the World Cup now and they look really on it. Some of them have gained confidence over the last month – like [Jordan Henderson] for example – it’s intense.”