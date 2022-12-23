Knives Out 3 – Glass Onion director ‘will’ return for third movie





After three years away, the world’s greatest detective Benoit Blanc has returned to the big screen to solve another mind-boggling murder. Daniel Craig reprises his role as the hero in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story on Netflix, but, going forward, will fans see more of him? Director Rian Johnson seems to think so, but on a specific set of conditions.

Johnson hit mainstream success with the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017, and since then he’s been building his own murder mystery universe with Netflix. While he recently revealed how happy he is with the Knives Out sequel, he was quizzed over the possibility of bringing a third movie to the streaming service. Regarding the next movie’s theme, he said: “The key is landing on something that first of all feels different than the first two and also feels like, as Daniel [Craig] said before, the only reason for us to keep making these is if we’re excited about making them.” He added that a third movie would need a “whole new reason for being”. He told Digital Spy: “Something where we genuinely feel like: ‘Oh my god, this is really exciting.'”

Johnson pointed out that, writing and directing a Knives Out movie is not just “turning a crank”. Instead: “It’s: ‘This is something that feels challenging and exciting. And my God, can we pull this off?’ in a way that feels scary in a good way. And yeah, as long as we can keep doing that…” He added that he would need to “figure out what the film would be centred around”. Thus far, Knives Out fans have enjoyed a sordid murder in a gothic mansion, and a mysterious death of a billionaire on a secluded island. He still surely has a number of other James Bond-like scenarios to throw a whodunnit into. Incidentally, this is also the first major blockbuster Craig has starred in since his final 007 movie, No Time To Die. And it sounds like he was more than ecstatic to get stuck into filming.

In Glass Onion, Craig has once again teamed up with Dave Bautista, who he last worked with in Spectre. During promotion for the Knives Out movie, Bautista confessed that Craig was an entirely different person while filming when compared to when he embodied James Bond. The Guardians of the Galaxy star said: “He was really put through it on Bond. You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure. He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond. But on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.”

Bautista went on to add that Craig was "so much fun" while filming Glass Onion. He said: "He was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn't a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing." Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story are available to watch on Netflix now.