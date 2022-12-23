Categories
KTLA’s TV crew reveals their favorite holiday movies


With Christmas only days away, now is the perfect time to gather around the TV to watch your favorite holiday movies with loved ones.

While everyone has their favorite holiday films, KTLA’s TV crew revealed which movies get them in the holiday spirit.

Some people, like KTLA anchors Megan Henderson and Ginger Chan, chose classic holiday features like “The Polar Express” and “Home Alone.”

Others, like David Lazarus and Robert Puente , revealed that “Die Hard” are must-watch movies for the holiday season.

Watch the video above and on KTLA’s TikTok page.



