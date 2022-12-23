LadBaby Christmas number 1 update marks surprise for Last





2022’s Christmas number one single will be announced later today, Friday, December 23. The reveal will begin at 4pm during BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart Show with Jack Saunders. The list of songs will be announced in descending order, so the official number one may not be revealed until closer to 5pm. With that said, it seems that there is just one potential winner this year.

The latest odds from leading bookmakers Ladbrokes have now awarded LadBaby an incredible 1/10 chance of grabbing the number one slot this Christmas. This is by far the best the YouTube sensation’s chances have looked all year and may bring about their fifth consecutive number one single. This will also become a brand new world record, as LadBaby will be the only artist to earn five consecutive Christmas hits in a row. The group’s song is titled Food Aid, a parody of Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? track from 1984. The song’s music video shows Martin Lewis singing alongside celebrity impersonators taking on the personas of Paul McCartney, Adele, and Ed Sheeran.

Just like LadBaby’s previous four number one songs, their profits will “be donated to the Trussell Trust” – a charity that funds food banks in the UK. Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said: “Things looked to be heading south for LadBaby earlier this week, but a fifth straight festive top spot now looks completely on the cards.” Earlier this week, LadBaby seemed as if they were about to lose out to a number of major contenders. In an unexpected twist of fate, the Sidemen are currently second in the running to grab Christmas number one. Another YouTube group, the Sidemen consists of KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, and more, as well as a feature from JME.

The Sidemen and their track, Christmas Drillings, currently has 6/1 on grabbing the top spot this afternoon. They, too, will be donating the profits to a charity: Fareshare. What’s more, earlier this week 3,000 exclusive physical versions of the track were released in HMV for £3.99, which sold out “within hours”. If YouTube music groups aren’t your thing, then Wham! are still in the top five of the potential Christmas number one winners.

The George Michael-fronted band’s legendary song, Last Christmas, currently has a meagre 12/1 on becoming 2022’s Christmas number one They are joined by The Pogues’ Fairy Tale of New York, which has a not unsubstantial 18/1.