LadBaby secure FIFTH Christmas number 1 – ‘Sorry Beatles’





Ladbaby’s fifth Christmas song, Food Aid, featuring Martin Lewis, has been officially announced as 2022’s Christmas number one single. This award follows four massive hits over the past four years, beginning back in 2018. In the process, the husband-and-wife duo have earned a staggering amount of money for the Trussell Trust, a food bank charity in the UK.

LadBaby’s success was announced on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart Show with Jack Saunders this evening, as well as the Official Charts Company. The YouTuber – real name Mark Ian Hoyle – has now beaten a long-held chart record originally set by The Beatles. The Fab Four accumulated a total of four non-consecutive Christmas number ones throughout their career. These tracks were 1963’s I Want To Hold Your Hand, 1964’s I Feel Fine, 1965’s Day Tripper / We Can Work It Out and 1967’s Hello, Goodbye. This historic achievement was not lost on Mark and his wife, Roxanne, who told the Official Charts: “I can’t quite believe it! We’re Number 1! The charity has made it five years in a row. How have we done this again? We want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us for the last five years.” LadBaby added: “A massive apology to The Beatles, and to all The Beatles’ fans… I’m sorry! The charity wins. The Trussell Trust gets Christmas Number 1 again!”

LadBaby added: “Thank you to all the people who have downloaded, all the people who believed in us and brought a bit of Christmas magic. We love you all. Yes mate!” The duo beat the likes of Wham!, The Sidemen, The Pogues, and Mariah Carey to the top of the Christmas singles charts this year. And the internet star and his wife did it all in the name of charity. LadBaby became ambassadors for the Trussell Trust this year. They said earlier this month: “We knew with the cost-of-living crisis, the energy prices going up this year, we had to do whatever we could to get the Trussell Trust talked about again this year.” He added: “So we reached out to Band Aid – the Band Aid Trust – to ask them if they would ever consider letting us rework their song and we’re honoured to say they did.”

LadBaby are the first act in the world to ever be allowed to remix and rework the epic 1984 Band Aid song Do They Know It’s Christmas? They even sought out official permission from the song’s co-writers, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure. “So we went away,” he recalled. “We have rewritten it, we tried to make the lyrics about what’s going on, about the food banks – and also be a bit silly and try and make everyone smile.” Half of the song’s profits will be “donated to the Trussell Trust” with the other half “going to the Band Aid Trust”.

LadBaby recently appeared on BBC Breakfast where he spoke about bringing the Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis to sing on the song, as well. He said: “We wanted to get someone involved that knows about the struggles that are facing a lot of families at the minute. He more than most helps everyone. He has helped me when I wanted to get my mortgage. He was the person I turned to, and I think a lot of people do.” He added that Lewis could “sing really well”. “Everyone was blown away by him,” he went on. “We gave him the Bono line and he delivered. When he first came in we had to encourage him to sing and by the end of it we had to tell him to stop.” In past years LadBaby has parodied songs from Starship, Arrows, Journey and Ed Sheeran & Elton John.