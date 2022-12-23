Lakeside restaurant ‘sinking into the water’ near shopping centre

An Essex steakhouse in a converted boat at a popular shopping centre appears to be “going down like the Titanic” as it sinks into the river. Miller and Carter Lakeside, a restaurant in a converted paddle steamer, has been spotted listing precariously into the lake next to Lakeside Shopping Centre.

It is not yet known what is causing the restaurant to collapse, and it has been fully evacuated of diners and staff.

Staff are reportedly “rectifying” the situation after the sinking began while they prepared for lunch.

One onlooker said the restaurant was “going down like the Titanic”.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the restaurant was evacuated before there was any risk to life.