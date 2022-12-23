Lakeside restaurant ‘sinking into the water’ near shopping centre

An Essex steakhouse in a converted boat at a popular shopping centre appears to be “going down like the Titanic” as it sinks into the river. Miller and Carter Lakeside, a restaurant in a converted paddle steamer, has been spotted listing precariously into the lake next to Lakeside Shopping Centre.
It is not yet known what is causing the restaurant to collapse, and it has been fully evacuated of diners and staff.
Staff are reportedly “rectifying” the situation after the sinking began while they prepared for lunch.
One onlooker said the restaurant was “going down like the Titanic”.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the restaurant was evacuated before there was any risk to life.
In a full statement, they said: “We were informed of the incident, but as no one was onboard (everyone was safely evacuated) there was no life risks and therefore we were not required to attend.
“The incident has been left in the care of the site owners.”
Another local branch of the popular steakhouse has offered to take on any bookings made at the Lakeside branch today.
A statement published on Miller & Carter (Langdon Hills) Facebook Page said: “We are aware of the current situation at Miller and Carter, Lakeside, if you have a booking with them today please give us a call on 01268 544714 or follow the link below to book your table at Langdon Hills instead.
