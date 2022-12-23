LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Sensible approaches on anchorages would

To the editor,

Re: Wrong approach being taken on anchorage issue, Letters, Dec. 14.

The Port of Vancouver should take heed of your previous letter to the editor author’s advice about how to solve the anchorage problem. Root causes should be analyzed and the port should use that information to become more efficient at managing ship traffic and eliminate the southern Gulf Island anchorages altogether. That way marine and fisheries habitats will be better protected, fewer battered whales will wash up on beaches and the port can actually demonstrate it is taking steps to protect the environment.

Heather Northrup, Gabriola Island

The views and opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of Black Press Media or the Nanaimo News Bulletin.

Letters policy: Letters should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Preference is given to letters expressing an opinion on issues of local relevance or responding to items published in the News Bulletin. Include your address (it won’t be published) and a first name or two initials, and a surname. Unsigned letters will not be published. Letters sent to the News Bulletin may also be published in the Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle.

Mail: Letters, Nanaimo News Bulletin, 777 Poplar St., Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 2H7

Fax: 250-753-0788

E-mail: editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Letters to the editor