Lewis Hamilton sets Mercedes’ simple goal for 2023

Lewis Hamilton has set Mercedes a target to fight for the World Championship in 2023 after struggling to match Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The Mercedes driver said he and the team will need to “be better” in the new year to achieve their goal.

He told a Mercedes-Benz Q&A: “I’m definitely excited for 2023. These last few years have been so difficult for so many around the world, so many people struggling with the war and many other things. I hope something kicks us all into gear to understand that we need to be more compassionate and caring to each other and I am praying for that all the time.

“A new year to be better, a new year to climb, keep fighting and unite even more. And it’s another chance to fight for a World Championship.” Mercedes were competitive after they installed new upgrades ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton was able to battle Verstappen for the win in Austin and Mexico City while George Russell secured the team’s only victory of the season in Brazil.

