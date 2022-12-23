Lin Ching Hsia Says Her Relationship With 34-Year-Old

Back when Claudine was still active on social media, she frequently posted pictures with Ching Hsia, lending credibility to reports about their strong relationship.

A 2014 report also quoted a PR statement from Claudine, where she shared that Ching Hsia basically treats she’s her as her own flesh and blood.

“She is so thankful to Ching Hsia for being her stepmother, and always shares her personal life with Ching Hsia,” Claudine’s PR representative added.

According to reports, Claudine, who used to paint the town red as a socialite, now runs her own infant education centre in Hong Kong.