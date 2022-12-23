Categories
UK

LINE Athletes Find Uniquely Norwegian Adventure in ‘DRØM’



December 23, 2022 | By Andrew Marshall

Norway has its own word for ‘Norwegian love of the outdoors’: friluftsliv. And these six athletes went looking for some.

Friluftsliv. It’s a Norwegian expression loosely translated as “Norwegian love of the outdoors.” I can get behind any culture with a word like that, and so can six French athletes from ski-maker LINE.

In the short film DRØM, the group barrels into the Norwegian landscape with youthful exuberance and Gallic cool. The result is an energetic edit that showcases the best terrain Norway has to offer.

Maybe it’s time to start looking at flights?

Runtime: 24 minutes

Andrew Marshall

By Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall is a writer, painter, and photographer with work in publications across the web. Andrew lives, runs, bikes, paddles, and skis in the Tahoe basin on the California/Nevada state line. He’s one of the few unapologetic cat people in the outdoor industry. You can find him on Instagram (@andrewmarshallimages) or Twitter (@pawn_andrew).

Topics: News, Skiing, Winter

Tags: norway, ski film, norwegian, Line





