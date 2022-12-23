Categories
Life Style

Live-in relationships covered under provisions of domestic


New Delhi: Live-in relationships, which are in the nature of marriage, are covered under the provisions of the protection from domestic violence law, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, citing Supreme Court judgments.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked whether the government intends to introduce a “system” for “registering” live-in relationships and whether it intends to provide a set of protections for people in these relationships.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.