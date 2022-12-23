Live Wire: ABBA learned from The Beatles

Outside of both groups having incredible chart success, you wouldn’t think there was much of a connection between ABBA and the Beatles.

But Benny Andersson, who co-wrote the ABBA’s hits with Björn Ulvaeus, told Record Collector magazine that the Fab Four inspired his band in a unique way: making their music diverse.

“They were always with their style in a way, much more than we were, but what they did was, you heard a song with them, then the next single was nothing close to the previous one, or the third, or the fourth, or the fifth,” he said.

Andersson added that having four vocalists, including singers Agnetha Fältskog and Frida Lyngstad, aided the group’s diversity.

“And another great thing, I have to say, that goes for many of the bands that I like, is that you have more than one singer; it helps you,” he said