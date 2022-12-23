Categories
Local Event: Rep. Yang Rohr’s Environment Citizen Advisory Panel


This post was contributed by a community member. The views expressed here are the author’s own.

Rep. Yang Rohr's Environment Citizen Advisory Panel

Share your voice with IL State Rep Janet Yang Rohr and help to set the legislative agenda for the next session.

Environment Citizen Advisory Panel – We will review legislation on this topic from the previous session and discuss the needs of our community for upcoming legislation.

Register to let us know you’re coming: https://www.repyangrohr.com/ev…

