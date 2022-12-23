Local Event: Rep. Yang Rohr’s Environment Citizen Advisory Panel

This post was contributed by a community member. The views expressed here are the author’s own.
Share your voice with IL State Rep Janet Yang Rohr and help to set the legislative agenda for the next session.
Environment Citizen Advisory Panel – We will review legislation on this topic from the previous session and discuss the needs of our community for upcoming legislation.
Register to let us know you’re coming: https://www.repyangrohr.com/ev…
More Upcoming Events
Local Event
Naperville, IL
Local Event
Naperville, IL
Local Event
Naperville, IL
Local Event
Naperville, IL
Featured Event
Naperville, IL
Source link