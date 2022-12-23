Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald unlikely to play again this







Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s injury is worse than first feared

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is unlikely to play again this season, coach Sean McVay announced on Friday.

McVay initially ruled out Donald for Sunday’s game against the visiting Denver Broncos due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Rams’ 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27.

When asked if Donald, 31, would play again this season for the Rams, McVay was quick with his answer.

“Probably not,” he said.

McVay was then asked about the thinking behind that decision.

“I just think, ‘Will he be fully cleared to be Aaron Donald?'” McVay said. “And if he is, talk to him and see. But if not, we’ll err on the side of being smart with him. But obviously, he’s a guy that has certainly earned the right where you talk to him. But he’s not cleared yet and I don’t know that I see that changing in the next couple of weeks.”

A seven-time All-Pro, Donald has five sacks and 49 tackles – including 10 for loss – on the season. He also has a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year was named to his ninth Pro Bowl on Monday.

In addition to Donald, centre Brian Allen, defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, Trevon Howard, linebacker Jake Gervase, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and quarterback John Wolford have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.