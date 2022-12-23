Love Island set to undergo major Casa Amor shake-up in ITV show

Love Island fans have only been treated to one winter series of the hit dating show before but 2023 promises to deliver a second. While ITV viewers will undoubtedly tune in to see who will follow in Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s footsteps, the change of location from Spain to South Africa isn’t the only shake-up fans can expect.

The winter series of Love Island will reportedly include a huge shake-up to its Casa Amor twist.

Casa Amor regularly becomes a hotly-anticipated occurrence during each season of Love Island as the participants’ romances are put to the ultimate test.

In it, the boys and girls are split as a new group of sexy singletons enter the fray to try and earn themselves a spot in the main villa by forging new relationships.

There have been a number of memorable splits and recouplings as a result over the years, including Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley as well as Faye Winter ditching Teddy Soares.

