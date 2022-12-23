Lupita Nyong’o reveals relationship with boyfriend Selema

Lupita Nyong’o has revealed she is dating American television host and sports commentator, Selema Masekela.

The Oscar winner, 39, debuted her relationship with Masekela, 51, when she posted a video of the couple taking part in a popular social media trend. The clip showed the two standing side-by-side and snapping their fingers to the beat of “The King’s Affirmation” by Iniko and Reuel Williams, while they changed into various outfits.

“We just click!” Nyong’o captioned the post, alongside an emoji of a pink heart with an arrow through the center. She also tagged the Los Angeles-based producer in the caption, and added the hashtags, “#thisismylove #nuffsaid”.

Meanwhile, Masekela revealed his relationship with the Black Panther star on his Instagram page by posting the same video. “Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love,” he wrote in the caption.

Selema Masekela, who is the son of South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela, has had a longstanding career in sports. Starting out as an NBA sideline reporter for ESPN, Masekela has covered the Winter X Games for ESPN and the summer Olympics for NBC.

Masekela worked as ESPN correspondent during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. In 2016, he appeared as host and executive producer of VICELAND’s docuseries, VICE World of Sports.

Nyong’o’s relationship reveal instantly received thousands of comments from friends and fans. Actor and musician Janelle Monae commented “obsessed” on Nyong’o’s post, while director and producer Ava Duverney simply left a single black heart emoji.

“Is this a hard launch???” one fan asked, while another commented: “Alright now, he better take good care of our queen is all I’m saying”.

Others were simply heartbroken that Nyong’o’s is no longer single, including one fan who jokingly wrote: “That’s how I find out you cheating on me? The kids miss you at home”.

Throughout her career, Nyong’o has often discussed her decision to keep her love life private. “Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by,” she told British Vogue in 2019. “Filming is so time-consuming. And intense. With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single.

“Everyone, when they’re done with their day’s work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense,” she said. “When you don’t have that it’s very isolating.”