Maintenance-Free Living at On Top of the World in Ocala

Most people retiring to Florida are not excited about the idea of doing yard work and other homeowner maintenance, so they are on the hunt for communities that offer maintenance-free living.

But “maintenance-free” means different things in different places, so you really have to dig into the details everywhere you look to see what it includes.

Here’s what maintenance-free living means at On Top of the World in Ocala.

No maintenance, no worries.

Two new neighborhoods in On Top of the World currently offer maintenance-free living: Longleaf Ridge and Crescent Ridge. In these neighborhoods, you get to just relax and let their professional team take care of your exterior upkeep.

Even better, if you’re planning to travel frequently or live in Florida seasonally, there won’t be any need to schedule lawn maintenance or worry about landscapers showing up while you’re away. It’s all taken care of. And the neighborhood will always be as clean and beautiful as the day you left.

Complete Lawn Care

No more pull cords and push mowers, or finding a reliable landscape contractor. Aside from your personal spaces, all mowing, trimming, fertilization, weeding, and pest control are included.

Complete Home Exterior Maintenance

When they say “complete,” they mean it. No more worries about roof maintenance and repairs, or exterior paint. When your home exterior needs maintenance, they will take care of it. Of course, this does not include the replacement of any elements, but still, it’s a step further than a lot of other communities go.

Trash and Recycling Disposal

That’s right. One less bill! Your trash and recycling services are included.

Basic Internet

Last but not least, basic internet is included! Of course, if you need faster service, you can easily upgrade through their preferred vendor.

Monthly Maintenance Fee

Of course, maintenance-free living doesn’t mean the cost is free, but the amount you’ll pay for all of this at On Top of the World is much less than it would be if you went out and paid for it all on your own.

Plus, somebody else gets to manage all the moving parts while you relax and enjoy your retirement.

