Majority of buyers want eco-friendly cars, according to new study

According to a new study published by transportation company Norfolk Southern, an overwhelming majority of buyers prefer brands with eco-friendly practices.

The survey asked 1,027 U.S. car buyers to provide their purchase preferences in relation to sustainability. In its press release, Norfolk Southern noted that “More than two-thirds…would choose one car brand over another if it had obtained a sustainability certification for its manufacturing and transportation processes.” Meanwhile, 904 participants, or 88%, confirmed that they research a company’s eco-friendly practices before deciding on a vehicle purchase. These two findings have major implications for the auto-industry, and offer important insights for retailers.

Automakers are heavily scrutinized for their contributions to emissions and pollution. The attention is warranted, given the vast amount of materials, such as rubber, glass, plastic and metal, that are consumed in production. While Norfolk Southern’s respondent pool was small, the evidence that buyers research and avoid companies who lack eco-friendly certifications underscores the financial impact poor environmental practices can have. Automakers and dealerships could both lose money when they fail to meet environmental standards.

While eco-friendly initiatives are admirable from the perspective of social responsibility, the study demonstrates that sustainable production is a major influencer of automaker images and finances. Companies should see sustainability as a competitive benchmark. For dealerships, it highlights the need to rely on brands with a reputable history of climate action. In the future, producers and sellers will need to work together to lessen environmental impacts and attract consumers.

Did you enjoy this article? Please share your thoughts, comments, or questions regarding this topic by connecting with us at newsroom@cbtnews.com.