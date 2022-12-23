Man City boss Pep Guardiola refusing to use ‘overweight’ Phillips

Pep Guardiola has voiced his frustration at Kalvin Phillips after the midfielder returned to Manchester City from the World Cup “overweight”. The City boss admitted the England midfielder, 27, who has struggled with injury since his £45million summer arrival from Leeds, had piled on the pounds in his time away.

And explaining why he was not in the matchday squad for Thursday’s Carabao Cup clash against Liverpool, Guardiola said he was in no condition to train on his return.

“He’s not injured. He arrived overweight. I don’t know why but he didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

Phillips, who has appeared just four times for City since his summer move from Leeds, has seen his opportunities limited by a persistent shoulder injury.

The midfielder, who has made just four appearances, had surgery in September to rectify the problem and worked his way back to fitness and into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad for Qatar.