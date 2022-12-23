Man Utd and Arsenal ‘learn £8m Joao Felix bargain fee’ as Gunners

Manchester United and Arsenal have been handed the chance to seal a January transfer bargain, with Atletico Madrid naming their price for wantaway forward Joao Felix. The 23-year-old could arrive in the Premier League on loan this winter to escape Spain after falling out of favour in Diego Simeone’s plans.

United and Arsenal are both on the hunt for attacking reinforcements in January for different reasons. Erik ten Hag needs a new striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract termination in November. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta will want to fill the void Gabriel Jesus is bound to leave while sidelined through injury as club football returns.

According to the Daily Record, Atletico are ready to let Felix leave the club on loan, with the Premier League a likely destination. But the Los Rojiblancos have named their conditions for a potential winter switch if United and Arsenal are interested in taking them up on their offer.

Atleti want the Financial Fair Play costs of Felix’s contract covered in full by his new club. Given his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano is worth £15.9million a season, the club will also demand a loan fee worth half of that sum (£8m) and that the successful suitor pay his full wages.

JUST IN: Klopp responds to Carragher’s ‘outrageous’ Liverpool takeover claim