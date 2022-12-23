Man Utd transfer news LIVE – Gakpo breakthrough ‘very soon’

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred, according to The Sun.

United bolstered their midfield during the summer by signing Casemiro and they are rumoured to be chasing more recruits in the middle of the park, which could freeze Fred out of the team on a long-term basis.

Although the Red Devils will almost certainly have to take a loss on the £52million they paid Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, the report claims that they wouldn’t be open to doing business for anything less than £30m.