Man Utd’s No 1 January transfer target ‘chosen’ by Erik ten Hag

He’s already bagged 15 goals in just 22 appearances along with providing six assists. And the striker hit the headlines at the World Cup as he scored a hat-trick for his country in their 6-1 win over Switzerland.

But Ramos won’t come cheap for United with Benfica unlikely to budge on the £105million release clause in his contract. Joao Felix, Memphis Depay and Rafael Leao have also been touted as potential attacking options in recent months.

United get their season back up and running on Tuesday when they host Nottingham Forest before travelling to wolves just a few days later on New Years’ Eve.