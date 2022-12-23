Many patients report same sleep disorder before a stroke

The fear of stroke looms large in the minds of many, with millions dying from stroke-related complications each year. Though many strategies have helped reduce the disease burden, a great number of people unknowingly live with significant risk factors. Severe sleep apnea, which is considered a major risk factor for stroke, remains undiagnosed in more than 80 percent of cases.

Earlier this year, the Sleep Apnea Organisation stated that sleep apnea occurs in up to 70 percent of patients after they have a stroke.

There is evidence too, that sleep-disordered breathing precedes the condition in some cases, suggesting it may also be a risk factor.

Sleep apnea is a disorder that causes people to stop breathing for short periods during sleep.

These periods, called apneas, usually last between 10 and 30 seconds, sometimes occurring up to 100 times each night.

READ MORE: ‘Combination’ of vascular conditions may raise stroke risk warns study