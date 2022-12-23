Margot Robbie begs fans to stop Barbie film ‘hype’ as pics cause

She shared: “I’d love the hype…but in a couple months, not now.”

The actress is also an executive producer on a number of films through her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, and Barbie is her latest credit.

She admitted during the BAFTA event that becoming a producer has given her a different insight into the film business, compared to being on camera.

However, it has also added new worries, so when the photos were leaked, the logistics of the film were at the forefront of her mind, while worries about how she actually looked only came later.