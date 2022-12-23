Meghan and Harry at risk of ‘irrelevance’ if US loses interest





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned the United States may lose interest in them in the wake of their “provocative” royal revelations – rendering them “irrelevant”. Washington-based Hilary Fordwich, who regularly discusses royal affairs on US television, was speaking the week after the final episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ six-part documentary dropped on Netflix.

The shows have been packed with incendiary claims, including Harry’s allegation that brother Prince William and father King Charles III – then the Prince of Wales – “screamed” at him when he told them of his and Meghan’s plan to step down as frontline royals. Meghan, meanwhile, complained of being “fed to the wolves” in reference to her treatment by the British media. However, Ms Fordwich pointed out that viewers were only getting the couple’s side of the story – something underlined by the Palace’s “recollections may vary” response to the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, during which they claimed an unnamed royal had speculated about the skin tone of their unborn son Archie. Ms Fordwich said: “Regarding this documentary, one of the concerning issues is that highly educated, very balanced people who usually don’t study the royals are watching this documentary and The Crown, then believing both to be factual. “Most people have neither the time nor the inkling to read numerous books nor to study legitimate objective sources. They’re watching an alternate, airbrushed manipulated version of truth but they don’t know it’s not a truthful version nor do they go in depth to do all the research.” In a likely reference to the use of illustrative images unrelated events – for example, a paparazzi picture take at a Harry Potter premiere in 2011 – she added: “Of even greater concern is that both do contain a lot of facts, a lot of truths that are indeed depicted by photos or newspaper headlines.

“But in some instances in the Meghan Harry documentary they are published either out of context or contrived from another issue. “Regarding The Crown many scenes, from those I know who were depicted in the series have said, in many places it’s eerily realistic combined with parts that are clearly fabricated. “So a major issue is sifting. Who on earth takes the time to sift through, to conduct research from independent legitimate sources to determine what is in fact a fact? “How should viewers be expected to know which parts are spot on and what is fabricated?” The net result could end up damaging the couple in the United States, where they now live in a $14million mansion in California, Ms Fordwich cautioned. She said: “As with every issue, American opinion is divided just like it is in the UK, basically along political party and somewhat age lines. “But somewhat different in the US is historical appreciation and perspective. JUST IN: Russia hits grim milestone as 100,000 troops killed in Ukraine war

"Perhaps there won't be the same heightened degree of interest for as long as perhaps in the US. "Harry, who fears becoming a 'has been', will have to escalate issues so as not to become irrelevant. "Sensation sells so his claims need to be more provocative as many courtiers witnessed this fear of irrelevance deepen after aides stopped him from doing things separately from Prince William. Perhaps this means the twain shall never meet." Ms Fordwich, who is also chief executive of global business consultancy Strelmark, said: "For Netflix this is business, about a cost benefit analysis, profits to the bottom line matter. "Their concern isn't about tradition nor preserving the dignity or privacy of any family. "For Netflix the concern is more about shelf life.

“The question becomes for how long will Harry and Meghan be saleable? “How long will the public’s interest last? Boring doesn’t bear profits, sensation sells, Harry has to be provocative, and that’s what matters for business.” As things stand, there is plenty of interest nonetheless, with the show, entitled Harry & Meghan, the UK’s most-watched subscription TV series of the year so far. The first episode was seen by an average of 4.5 million people in the seven days after its release on December 8. This is more than a million and a half higher than the equivalent figure for episode one of the new series of The Crown (2.8 million), which was released a few weeks earlier on November 9. Express.co.uk has contacted the Sussexes via Archewell for comment.