Meghan and Harry ‘don’t have any regrets’ over Netflix documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “pleased” with the outcome after months of having a Netflix crew following their every move to capture footage for the docuseries Harry & Meghan. Despite the programme potentially exacerbating their ongoing rift with the Royal Family, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they have “no major regrets” about the comments they made.

They said: “Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare.”

Speaking to US Weekly, they added: “While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there.”

In the six-part documentary, the Duke of Sussex said they had “never been allowed to tell our story” and wanted to share with the public how their decision to quit their royal career unfolded.

The pair had previously discussed their move away from the UK in a 90-minute interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey on the one-year anniversary of their departure.

