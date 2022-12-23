Meghan and Harry supported by Alexandra Burke amid Netflix doc

Meghan Markle, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, have made headlines since the release of their explosive Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, earlier this month. The show has divided opinion across the world, but the Sussexes still have a supporter in X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, 34.

Alexandra’s inability to watch the series is understandable given that she is currently performing 12 shows a week in pantomime at the London Palladium, all while raising her five month baby.

“I am looking forward to watching it because I absolutely love Meghan and Harry but I haven’t had the chance simply because of my workload, but I will watch it very soon.”

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Alexandra was asked for her thoughts on the doc.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has taken on the role as the villain in this year’s production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

In her Palladium panto debut she is also acting alongside comedy greats Dawn French and Julian Clary.

On how it is going, Alexandra said: “Doing a show with the likes of Dawn French and Julian Clary is just amazing and I think for everyone, we have all been through a tough couple of years so to go into a theatre and laugh and smile is such a joyous moment that I think everyone needs.