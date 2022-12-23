Meghan wore bright colours to ‘command attention’





In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex told viewers that while she was a working royal she “never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in” by wearing muted tones whenever she stepped out in public. However, fast forward almost two years after she married Harry, things were different. In January 2020 the Sussexes moved to the US after announcing they would be stepping away from royal life. However, they returned to the UK in March 2020 for a final slew of engagements. Looking back, Meghan added: “But I wore a lot of colour that week. It just felt like, ‘well, let’s just look like a rainbow’.”

At the beginning of March, Meghan and Harry attended multiple engagements in the UK, and Meghan wore a bright dress to all of them. From a red Safiyya cape dress to a blue Victoria Beckham midi dress, the Duchess looked ravishing. Meghan revealed the reason behind her sartorial choices in her documentary, but there could even be significance behind the specific colours she chose – green, blue, and red. Express.co.uk spoke to personal stylist and fashion expert Lindsay Edwards to find out more. She said: “It would seem that Meghan’s decision to wear bright colours during her final week as a working royal was a consciously crafted decision. “Reading between the lines, it could be suggested that Meghan actively chose to wear colour in order to take centre stage – wearing fabulous dresses in bold shades would ensure all eyes were on her.” READ MORE: ‘I’m a skin expert and I absolutely love this £4 high street cream’

Lindsay went on to explain about the concept of colour psychology, saying: "The sheer sight of certain shades can instantly uncover many feelings within us. "Therefore, it is important to carefully consider the colours we wear as they convey who we are and what we stand for, without saying a word. "By wearing dresses in striking shades of blue, red and green throughout her final week as a working royal, not only commanded attention, but conveyed clear messages at a time where she might have felt silenced. "On March 5, Meghan wore a powder blue Victoria Beckham dress at The Endeavour Fund Awards. This event marked their first joint appearance in London since announcing they were stepping down from the Royal Family in January 2020.

“In contrast to the extreme disruption the Royal Family were undoubtedly facing, the blue of Meghan’s dress represented clarity, loyalty and dependability. “A few days later, at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, Meghan wore a show-stopping Safiyaa dress in a shade of red which represents feelings of assertiveness, confidence and passion. “Then, on March 9, Meghan and Harry’s final engagement before departing for the US together was the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. “Meghan wore a green Emilia Wickstead cape dress in a shade symbolising good fortune, healing and renewal. READ MORE: Protect home from burglars by keeping item away from ‘secret place’

“This is my favourite outfit that Meghan wore during her final week as a working royal. The strong, deep, emerald shade, really suits her rich colouring.” After that week in March, the Sussexes returned to the US to settle into their new life in California. They had announced their stepping down from royal duties two months prior, on January 8, with a statement shared on Instagram. Accompanied with a photo of the couple, they wrote: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”