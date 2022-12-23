Meghan’s eternity ring features hidden birthstones meaning

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex owns a stunning diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry that includes stones from the late Princess Diana’s collection. She also owns a Welsh gold wedding ring, but she was spotted wearing a third ring in 2019 shortly after her first child Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born.
Meghan’s engagement ring has changed in recent years so it now looks slightly different to the sparkler she debuted in 2017.
Originally the ring featured a large cushion-cut diamond flanked by two smaller stones on a plain gold band.
But a few years later the ring’s band was upgraded to include pave diamonds, which also skirt the central trilogy stones.
Meghan’s gold diamond eternity ring perfectly compliments her wedding and engagement rings, and it is thought to include a hidden tribute to Meghan’s nearest and dearest.
The other birthstone said to be included is peridot, Meghan’s birthstone as she was born in August.
Charlotte said: “Peridot enhances confidence and also helps with letting go of what’s not good for you.
“It’s a brilliant stone for alleviating jealousy, resentment and anger… It can also help with improving difficult relationships, so all very appropriate these days.”
Meghan’s gold eternity ring is dotted with tiny precious diamonds, which also have lots of special meanings.
The expert added: “Diamonds also bring clarity of mind, but when worn with other gemstones, the diamonds will help enhance the powers of these, so they are a perfect match to Meghan’s birthstones.”
It isn’t known whether or not Meghan’s eternity ring has been altered to include a new birthstone following the birth of baby Lilibet in 2021.
Lili was born in June, making her birthstone either pearl, alexandrite or moonstone.
Meghan doesn’t often wear her eternity ring alongside her engagement and wedding rings nowadays, but she is known to mix up her ring selection and will often wear a sparkler on her pinky finger too.
