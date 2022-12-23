Meghan’s eternity ring features hidden birthstones meaning

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex owns a stunning diamond engagement ring from Prince Harry that includes stones from the late Princess Diana’s collection. She also owns a Welsh gold wedding ring, but she was spotted wearing a third ring in 2019 shortly after her first child Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born.

Meghan’s engagement ring has changed in recent years so it now looks slightly different to the sparkler she debuted in 2017.

Originally the ring featured a large cushion-cut diamond flanked by two smaller stones on a plain gold band.

But a few years later the ring’s band was upgraded to include pave diamonds, which also skirt the central trilogy stones.

Meghan’s gold diamond eternity ring perfectly compliments her wedding and engagement rings, and it is thought to include a hidden tribute to Meghan’s nearest and dearest.

