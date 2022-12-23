Millions of Britons face travel chaos as strikes hit

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are taking part in industrial action today. Affected airports include Heathrow and Gatwick .

Travellers have been warned to expect disruption as Border Force staff walk out at major airports.

Simon Calder, travel expert, tweeted: “Flying to Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow or Cardiff today? Expect longer than usual queues at the UK Border.”

About 1,000 Border Force workers are expected to take part in the strikes running until Boxing Day.

The affected airports are Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow.

The military has been drafted in to help out at the major airports and also expected to assist at Newhaven Port.

