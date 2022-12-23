Millions of pensioners risk missing out on £400 monthly boost in

A person can claim Attendance Allowance if they have needed another person to help them for at least six months. The rules are different if they have six months or less to live.

They must live in Great Britain when they make their claim although there are exceptions for members and family members of the armed forces.

A person must also have lived in Great Britain for at least two of the last three years, although this does not apply to refugees or those who have humanitarian protection status.

Individuals can apply for Attendance Allowance by filling in the claim form, available on the Government website, and then sending it off in the post.

