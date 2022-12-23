Minot North names head girls’ tennis coach

The logo has been released, athletes have begun representing the school in competition, and even though class is not in session yet at Minot North High School, all the pieces are coming together for the Sentinels.

This week, it was announced that the school hired their head girls’ tennis coach, and it’s someone with a history as a coach and as a player in the Magic City. Gwen Mathews will take the reins as the head coach of the Sentinels and can begin to get ready to build the program.

A graduate of Minot State University and current teacher at Washington Elementary, Mathews’ coaching roots developed from coaching a variety of middle school activities, as well as being an assistant volleyball coach at Minot High and being involved with the Minot High tennis program as an assistant coach for five years.

As a player, Mathews will bring a history of winning to the Sentinels program, as she won a state championship during her senior tennis season at Minot High.

Taking over in a unique situation, Mathews will now have the opportunity to build the Minot North tennis program however she would like to and will once again be a part of history in Minot.