Missouri fans brave winter storm to travel to Tampa


When Missouri fan Steve Ware left his house in Kansas City on Thursday morning, he looked forward to getting through what he hoped would be a relatively easy travel day to Tampa, Florida. Mother Nature, however, had other plans.

Both Ware and his family were scheduled to depart Kansas City Airport for Dallas-Fort Worth at 7:10 a.m. on American Airlines flight 2487. The plane, however, had to de-ice and didn’t take off until around 9:30 a.m., causing them to miss their planned connection. Their next flight sat on the tarmac in Dallas from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. waiting to de-ice and take off. Instead of an early-afternoon arrival, Ware and his family finally landed at Tampa International Airport shortly before 7 p.m.



