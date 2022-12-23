More Trouble For Apple As Proposed Law Requires Devices To

It’s been a tough year for Apple in terms of the challenges it has faced thanks to new laws springing up from the EU.

It was only recently that we saw the tech giant be left with no option but to include USB-C ports for charging. Other than that, the iPhone maker was seen being criticized over its monopoly behavior regarding app stores belonging to third parties. And right after that, we saw access being limited to the likes of the iPhone’s NFC chip among others.

But now, we’re seeing another such law proposed regarding battery replacement.

The recent legal requirement spells trouble for leading device manufacturers like Apple because it entails having devices with easy battery replacement and removal.

This proposed new law may require some electronic firms such as Apple to make sure that customers were easily able to get rid of their old batteries and replace them with newer ones by themselves.

A little background about this feature is that Apple has really tried its best to come up with a design interface that fulfills the criteria of the EU to the best of its ability. And that really impacts the manner in which it designs products and runs various services.

The whole fiasco regarding USB-C ports that entail wired charging is in place for the year 2024 and while Apple may not have loved the decision and even spoke against it, there was no way out and hence it had to agree.

Apple is forced to start making changes now it’s ready for launch in 2024. That means making changes to iPhones as its other products can already be charged through wired USB-C ports. So the iPhone 15 would entail this design too now.

Other changes included the likes of having greater access to the iPhone’s NFC chip, thanks to banking apps provided by third parties and their respective app stores.

Now, thanks to PocketNow who was the first to break the news, we’re hearing about the proposal for another law by the EU regarding DIY battery replacements. Obviously, tech giants would get a prior notice and the law would only be coming into effect after it’s passed and that means 3.5 years.

Another clause would force firms to accept and even recycle the devices’ old batteries, the report went on to mention. These would be collected for free, regardless of what type, condition, brand, or origin they arose from. As you can tell, the goal is to eliminate as much waste as possible.

In this regard, a number of collection points and targets for recycling would be set by the year 2023 and then finally come into effect by the year 2027, the report went on to add.

The level of metal elements recovered from batteries including nickel, lithium, lead, cobalt, and more would be reused during the production of new batteries, it further elaborated.

