Motherland Christmas Special cast

Tamara – Louise Delamere

As well as her children and mum, Lucy shows up with her ex-husband Johnny (Terry Mynott) and his new wife Tamara who is making her debut in Motherland.

Actress Louise Delamere is known for her roles as Lia in the Channel 4 comedy-drama No Angels and Colette Sheward in the BBC medical drama Holby City.

Other cast members include:

Anne – Philippa Dunne

Anne’s mother – Maggie McCarthy

Johnny – Terry Mynott

Paul – Oliver Chris

The Motherland Christmas special airs on Friday, December 23, at 9.30pm on BBC One.