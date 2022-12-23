Motherland Christmas Special cast

Tamara – Louise Delamere
As well as her children and mum, Lucy shows up with her ex-husband Johnny (Terry Mynott) and his new wife Tamara who is making her debut in Motherland.
Actress Louise Delamere is known for her roles as Lia in the Channel 4 comedy-drama No Angels and Colette Sheward in the BBC medical drama Holby City.
Other cast members include:
Anne – Philippa Dunne
Anne’s mother – Maggie McCarthy
Johnny – Terry Mynott
Paul – Oliver Chris
The Motherland Christmas special airs on Friday, December 23, at 9.30pm on BBC One.
