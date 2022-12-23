My go-to Christmas present only costs £1.07

Before I found myself in £16,000 worth of debt I used to go all out at Christmas and really enjoyed spoiling the people I loved. These days, I stongly believe it’s not worth getting into debt for one day a year and I’ve discovered how to make significant savings by buying one really cheap Christmas present that always makes people smile.

The average spend on Christmas presents was a staggering £548 per British adult in 2021 but many people will be hoping to spend less this year because of the cost of living.

I don’t think people should get into debt for one day a year – Christmas can be just as enjoyable when you spend a lot less.

Another idea is to give people an I Owe You certifcate which can be printed from the internet for nothing – if you already have the printer and ink that is.

It could be something like a promise of breakfast in bed, help with chores around the house or that DIY job that has needed doing for months.