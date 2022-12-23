NCIS Hawaii’s Vanessa Lachey exposes reason CBS greenlit

Elsewhere the agents are investigating the mysterious death of a professor with Gary Cole’s Alden Parker adding: “We follow the evidence until we find the truth.”

While Sam asked Jane: “I’m guessing you have a plan?” to which she responded: “Take out the bad guys, pretty simple.”

Speaking on the upcoming crossover, CBS’ executive vice president of current program, Amy Reisenbach stated: “We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers.

“The popularity, longevity and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life.

“They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.”

The NCISverse crossover event will air Monday, January 9 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.