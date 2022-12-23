Netflix Canada Added 32 New Releases This Week: December 23rd,

It’s the end of the week, meaning it’s time for another dive into what’s new on Netflix Canada. This week, Netflix Canada saw a smaller amount of new titles added than last week but still a few good new titles to watch, with plenty more over the Christmas weekend!

While on the subject of Netflix Canada, check out all the removals currently planned for Netflix CA for January 2023.

Let’s take a look at our top 3 highlights of the week and then dive into the full list of what’s new on Netflix Canada:

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix Canada This Week

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Director: Rian Johnson

Cast: Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn

Netflix’s biggest movie of the week (and perhaps even the year) is the brand new Knives Out movie that cost Netflix hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the second entry, you’ll see Benoit Blanc heading off to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

In our review of the movie, we concluded:

“A worthy sequel with a lot of the flair of the original and the amplified production of its new Netflix deal. Rian Johnson can easily do this every few years if he so chooses (and I hope he does).”

Jungleland (2020)

Director: Max Winkler

Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Jack O’Connell, Jessica Barden, Jonathan Majors, Fran Kranz, John Cullum

Added to Netflix Canada last weekend is the Vertical Entertainment movie headlined by Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam.

The hour-and-a-half-long flick sees what happens when a boxer and his manager’s brother owe a debt and are forced to enter a vicious bare-knuckle tournament.

The movie carries a 74% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.2 on IMDb.

Emily in Paris (Season 3)

Netflix’s hit series from Jax Media, Emily in Paris, is back for its third installment this week, and there’s also a planned fourth likely due out next year.

Here’s a brief rundown of what you can expect this season:

“A year after moving to Paris for her dream job, Emily arrives at a career and romantic crossroads that will force her to decide where her future lies.”

As per all the prior seasons, this season is just as polarizing, with plenty of criticisms leveled at the writing and characters but knowing what we know, you’ll watch it all anyway.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Canada This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week

A Not So Merry Christmas (2022) N

Africa United (2010)

Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005)

Belleville Cop (2018)

Checkpoint (2022)

Christmas Love (2022)

Different Experience (2021)

Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya (2014)

Dongala Muta (2011)

Dreamland (2020)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022) N

Guest House (2020)

Honeymoon (2022)

Hushaaru (2018)

Jungleland (2020)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Love Today (2022)

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre (2022) N

Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014)

Tara VS. Bilal (2022)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) N

The Teacher (2022)

8 New Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) N

Emily in Paris (Season 3) N

I AM A KILLER (Season 4) N

Once Again (Season 1) N

Piñata Masters! (Season 1) N

The Fabulous (Season 1) N

The Interest of Love (Season 1) N

Trolley (Season 1) N

What are you watching on Netflix Canada this week? Let us know in the comments down below and have a great Christmas!