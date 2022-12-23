Categories
Netflix Fans Have Started A Save Warrior Nun Movement, And Even


Falling in love with a Netflix show can be risky in recent years due to the streamer’s tendency to cancel even shows with extremely vocal fanbases, often after just one season. In fact, the platform cancelled a comic book series that had already wrapped filming earlier this year, leading to heartbreak for the star. Fans of Netflix’s Warrior Nun got two seasons before the show was axed, but they’re not ready to just accept that the journeys of Ava and the rest of the characters are over. Viewers are fighting to save Warrior Nun, and now creator Simon Barry as well as others from the show have joined in.

Warrior Nun ran for two seasons, with the first debuting as a highly-anticipated original back in 2020 and the second debuting in November as part of the 2022 TV premiere schedule. Just a little over a month after the November 10 release of Season 2, Netflix cancelled the fantasy drama. Creator Simon Barry confirmed the news on Instagram on December 13 and expressed his “sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series.” Now, Barry is going even further and throwing his support behind the #SaveWarriorNun movement on Twitter:

