Norway lauds Guyana’s carbon credits milestone – Stabroek News

Norway lauds Guyana's carbon credits milestone


Guyana achieved a historic milestone on December 1st when it became the first country to be issued carbon credits under the new high-integrity carbon standard ART (Architecture for REDD+ Transactions) and this has been lauded by Norway.

Guyana was issued 33.47 million forest carbon credits for preventing and reducing deforestation and forest degradation in the period 2016-2020. The credits have been verified by a third-party against ART’s robust environmental and social requirements. The announcement marks an important step for how tropical forest countries can sell high-integrity carbon credits for preventing and reducing deforestation and forest degradation.



