Norway: Sharp Rise in Revenues From Oil and Gas Activities, Lower

The growing importance of Norway for Europe’s gas supply also lowers the country’s stranded asset risk. Increased reliance from the EU and the use of gas as a transition fuel towards net-zero provides the Norwegian economy with ample time to diversify from its reliance on the oil and gas sector, as demand is likely to remain high in the medium term.

While Norway has postponed its 26th licensing round for new oil and gas fields until after 2025, this only applies to new unexplored areas. Existing areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf will therefore continue to be developed. Recent forecasts by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate show that oil and gas production is expected to stay at high levels over the medium term with gas production, in particular, set to remain near all-time highs every year until 2026.

Eiko Sievert is a Director in Sovereign and Public Sector ratings at Scope Ratings GmbH. Alessandra Poli, Associate Analyst at Scope, contributed to writing this commentary.