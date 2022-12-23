Nvidia RTX 5000 – release date, price, specs, and benchmark

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series likely won’t show its face for a few years, but details, speculation, and rumours surrounding these GeForce GPUs are already doing the rounds. To help navigate these murky waters, here’s everything we know so far about team green’s next generation graphics cards.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5000 series could pack the best graphics card models when it eventually launches, but it remains to be seen how much of an improvement it’ll be versus current generation RTX 4000 GPUs.

That’s not forgetting competition from the likes of AMD RDNA 4 and Intel Battlemage as well, which could just as easily snatch the performance crown if team green grows complacent.

Given how far we are from the release of the RTX 5000 series, everything from the release date and price of the GPUs to their specs and benchmark results are all very much subject to change. So, keep that salt shaker handy.

Nvidia RTX 5000 release date rumours

There’s no official word on when exactly the Nvidia RTX 5000 release date will fall, but the company has commented on when it plans to launch new GPU architectures.

In its December 2022 earnings call, Nvidia commented that it is “making new GP (graphics processing) architectures every two years” (via Seeking Alpha). With this in mind, this would mean new pixel pushers would emerge sometime in 2024, with Lovelace and Hopper having launched in 2022.

Nvidia RTX 5000 price speculation

We won’t know the price of Nvidia RTX 5000 GPUs until we get much closer to their announcement and release date. That said, we can make some educated guesses based on current trends and previous releases.

Currently, the Nvidia RTX 4090 is team green’s top of the range graphics card, and it carries a weighty MSRP of $1,599 USD. This makes it the most expensive pixel pusher ever made by team green, but Nvidia RTX 5000 GPU price could be even higher, thanks to TSMC.

This could prove problematic for Nvidia, with the RTX 4080 currently sitting on store shelves, in large part due to its unattractive $1,200 price point. Fingers crossed we don’t see a repeat of the Titan RTX, which cost a staggering $2,499.

Nvidia RTX 5000 specs rumours

Details on potential Nvidia RTX 5000 specs are thin on the ground, but we do know that team green plans to build its GeForce GPUs on TSMC’s latest 3nm process (via WCCFTech).

Meanwhile, the latest rumours from RedGamingTech suggest that Nvidia plans to take a leaf out of the AMD playbook and use chiplet dies for its high-end SKUs.

This is in addition to a new SM (streaming multiprocessor) structure, and a new denoising accelerator as part of the RTX 5000 ray tracing pipeline, for better ray tracing and path tracing performance.

Nvidia RTX 5000 benchmark speculation

There are no Nvidia RTX 5000 benchmarks that have seen the light of day yet, and we don’t expect to see any for quite some time. It’s safe to say, though, that we should expect a performance uplift in both rasterisation and ray tracing versus current generation GPUs.

That said, according to sources close to RedGamingTech, these next generation GeForce graphics cards should offer “the biggest performance leap in Nvidia history.” How this translates into actual fps, Nvidia DLSS enabled or not, remains to be seen, as we’ve seen the same claims made prior to just about every GPU launch.