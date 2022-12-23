Online car market Bring a Trailer closing out year with record

Online car market Bring a Trailer said it expects to close out the year with a record $1.35 billion in sales, as a new generation of collectors logged on to buy classic and pre-owned cars.

Randy Nonnenberg, Bring a Trailer’s president and co-founder, told CNBC that sales for the year are up 63% from 2021, when sales hit $829 million.

The San Francisco company’s website has made it easy for collectors to buy and sell cars online and attracted a flood of young car traders during the pandemic, selling everything from seven-figure Ferraris to $60,000 Corvettes and $15,000 Saabs.

The question now is whether the pandemic-fueled frenzy of car collecting will hold up if there is a recession. Nonnenberg said he sees no evidence of a slowdown in the company’s business.

“The big challenge we have is handling all the demand,” he said.

While Bring a Trailer, which was acquired by Hearst Autos in 2020, has disrupted the traditional business of buying and selling collector cars, traditional classic-car auction companies like Mecum, RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Co. also had strong years in 2022. Hagerty, the classic-car insurance company, also entered the auction business, buying Broad Arrow and launching Hagerty Marketplace, an online sales platform.