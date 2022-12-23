Pamela Anderson has ‘no intention’ to watch her own documentary

Insiders told The Sun that the star deems the “God awful” programme “a joke” and has never heard of Lily or Sebastian.

Pam and Tommy is based on the model’s three-year marriage to rock star Tommy, which saw them tie the knot in 1995 before their infamous sex tape was leaked.

One of the iconic star’s friends told The Sun: “Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never…

“She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knock-off.”