Paramount Is Giving Yellowstone Fans The Gift Of A Christmas Day

The next episode in the season, “A Knife and No Coin,” is slated to premiere the following Sunday on January 1, 2023. That means you can ring in the new year with the Duttons (as if you would have it any other way). But don’t worry; there’s still a way to spend time with your favorite Montana family on Christmas Day in case you’re full of ham and don’t feel like talking to your family any longer.

Paramount will air a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on December 25 starting at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network. All day long, the network will air episodes of “Yellowstone” as well as the first episode of “1923” and the first two episodes of “1883” (via Deadline). Opening presents only takes a few minutes; that means you have the rest of the day to binge-watch “Yellowstone” and its spinoffs.

When “Yellowstone” returns on January 1, you’ll be able to see Jamie continue to go through with his plan to remove John from the governorship. Deadline also reports there will be a big change for the Yellowstone cowboys, as well as a Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) flashback. You just have to be patient a little while longer to see it all.