Pets take over Ponchatoula library branch for Santa Paws program

Dogs and cats, not books, were in the spotlight Dec. 14 at the Ponchatoula Branch of the Tangipahoa Parish Library System as the Santa Paws program drew pet lovers and their pets to the session that was all about animals.

Julia Rossano, children’s programmer for the branch, said the library staff, in cooperation with Kat Vet, a local low-cost adoption and veterinary service clinic, chose to host the session to help promote the need to spay, neuter and rescue pets, especially those abandoned or stressed.

Veterinarian Kathleen Elstrott, who offered advice to the large crowd gathered for the event, said that Kat Vet treated 2,400 dogs and cats during the past year.

“There is definitely a need for low-cost veterinary services, and since we opened our clinic two years ago, we have assisted pet owners from a wide area. Pet owners come to us from all over and we are only too eager to offer our services, especially spaying and neutering, at a reasonable cost. The business has been very successful,” she said.

Elstrott offered advice about pet care in general to the dozens of pet owners who filled the library’s meeting room.

Children who planned to attend Santa Paws were asked to bring an old T-shirt that could be used to make pet toys for use by Kat Vet. Rossano demonstrated how the toys are made by starting out cutting long strips of cloth from the old shirts. She then showed how to twist and plait the strips of cloth into tight, elongated bundles that can be made into toys for dogs.

The children played with a half-dozen kittens who were brought to the program.

Throughout the program, a number of dogs wandered about the room making friends with the library visitors.

A highlight of the afternoon was a reading by Dr. Jerry “J.K.” Pinsel, from, her new book, “Kazi, The Adventures of the Turtles Crossing Gang Series,” a book for young teens that was recently published. Pinsel is a retired faculty member from Southeastern Louisiana University and an educator for more than 40 years. Her book was nominated for the Gertrude Warner New Talent for Best Middle School Book for 2022 by a national book review association.

The story of “Kazi” starts when the young members of the Turtles Crossing Gang rescues a tiny dachshund-mix from a tyrannical neighbor. The gang has no idea how the little pup will change their lives. The book has a Louisiana flair that takes the saga of the little dog through the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the thrill of Mardi Gras and to eventually finding a “forever home” in the snowy mountains of Sarajevo.

One critic of the book called it “a heartwarming story of friendship, family, and what happens when one believes in miracles — large and small.”

Pinsel’s book is on sale on Amazon and other online sources and at some area bookstores. She said she will make an official “launch” of the book after the Christmas holidays when she plans to visit bookstores and libraries in the area to meet with potential readers of her book.