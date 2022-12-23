Pets with Potential: Shadow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Looking for a super lovable cat? Meet Shadow! He’s the kind of cat where as soon as you plop down on the floor, all he wants is to be on your lap.

He is on a special diet for IBS, so he needs a household committed to making sure he stays on that feeding plan.

Watch the video for much more on this friendly feline.

Shadow is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for his forever home. If you want to meet him or any of the other animals there, you can visit the humane society’s website.

